New Brunswick RCMP have released more photos a 14-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since late last week.

Police say Levi Doiron was last seen just after midnight on July 21 in Rivière-du-Portage and has not been seen since.

Levi is described as a five-foot-eight, 160-pound boy with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

“Police have followed up several leads to try and locate him but have so far been unsuccessful,” RCMP said in a statement. “It is believed one or more people may be assisting him.”

Anyone with information on Levi Doiron’s whereabouts is asked to contact Northeast District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.