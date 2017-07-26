Featured
‘One or more’ people could be assisting missing N.B. boy: RCMP
Police are asking for the public's help in finding 14-year-old Levi Doiron. (New Brunswick RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017 2:44PM ADT
New Brunswick RCMP have released more photos a 14-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since late last week.
Police say Levi Doiron was last seen just after midnight on July 21 in Rivière-du-Portage and has not been seen since.
Levi is described as a five-foot-eight, 160-pound boy with brown eyes and dark brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans.
“Police have followed up several leads to try and locate him but have so far been unsuccessful,” RCMP said in a statement. “It is believed one or more people may be assisting him.”
Anyone with information on Levi Doiron’s whereabouts is asked to contact Northeast District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- 'A blindness to risk:' Board calls for mandatory life-jackets for fishermen
- ‘One or more’ people could be assisting missing N.B. boy: RCMP
- Extension-cord mess cited in fire that killed N.B. mother, three sons
- Nova Scotia town holds celebratory send-off to derelict environmental ship
- RCMP seek help locating missing Windsor woman