Oromocto RCMP seek missing 59-year-old man
The Oromocto RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating 59-year-old Peter Floyd Sabattis.
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 11:45AM ADT
The Oromocto RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 59-year-old man from Oromocto First Nation, N.B.
Peter Floyd Sabattis was last seen on Tuesday, May 16 at approximately 8:30 p.m. near the St. John River. He was reported missing on May 17.
Sabattis is described as 5'7", approximately 150 lbs, with dark greying hair. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and black and grey "New Balance" sneakers. He also walks with the aid of a cane.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.
