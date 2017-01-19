

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating after the body of a 45-year-old woman was found at the scene of a house fire in New Annan, P.E.I.

Police responded to a 911 call at the home just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived.

A New Annan woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire marshal’s office and provincial coroner are assisting police with the investigation.