P.E.I. RCMP investigating after woman's body found at scene of house fire
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 12:12PM AST
The RCMP is investigating after the body of a 45-year-old woman was found at the scene of a house fire in New Annan, P.E.I.
Police responded to a 911 call at the home just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.
The home was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived.
A New Annan woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fire marshal’s office and provincial coroner are assisting police with the investigation.
