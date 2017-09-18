

CTV Atlantic





Police on Prince Edward Island are turning to the public to help find a 15-year-old boy who they believe is avoiding contact with his family.

Queens District RCMP say Dallas Matheson did not return home after school on Tuesday and hasn't been seen since.

Dallas is described as a five-foot-10 boy with a slim build and longer, dirty blond hair.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black ball cap, black hoodie, black sneakers and beige shorts.

Anyone with information on Dallas Matheson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Queens District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.