

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's aquaculture minister says the escape of thousands of Atlantic salmon at a Cooke Aquaculture farm in Washington state isn't cause for concern over the company's operations in his province.

Keith Colwell says Cooke uses newer technology for its fish pens in Nova Scotia and is governed by regulations that require modern cage designs.

But Susanna Fuller of the Halifax-based Ecology Action Centre says any chance of an escape is concerning because of the threats disease and inbreeding pose to wild populations of Atlantic salmon, which are listed as an endangered species.

Fuller says strict containment protocols are needed to at least reduce the risks.

Cooke Aquaculture spokeswoman Nell Halse says the company purchased the Washington farm, which uses an older containment system of steel cages, last year.

Halse says the company is waiting for state permits to install pen technology similar to that used in Atlantic Canada and is hoping to make the change within the next few months when the mature salmon are harvested.