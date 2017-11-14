

CTV Atlantic





A suspect who allegedly stole two trucks and went on a joyride, causing significant damage in at least two Pictou County towns, has been arrested.

Police believe the individual stole a Ford 150 truck from Park Lane in Westville Monday evening and was then involved in a hit-and-run collision in New Glasgow.

Investigators say the suspect evaded police in both towns and caused significant property damage Monday evening.

At 3:19 a.m. Tuesday, police say the same stolen truck was involved in a collision on Cowan Street. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

A short time later, police say a GMC Sierra truck was stolen from AW Leil Cranes nearby.

The suspect continued to evade police Tuesday morning on Cowan Street, resulting in more property damage.

Police stopped following the suspect’s vehicle as it sped off west toward Alma on Highway 4.

Investigators were asking people to be on the lookout for the GMC Sierra truck.

Police say the truck has since been located. The driver was arrested and is facing several charges in connection with the incident.