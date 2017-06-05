

CTV Atlantic





Police are still trying to locate an 84-year-old man from Trout Brook, N.B., who hasn’t been seen in more than two weeks.

Police say Marcel Berthiaume has not been seen since May 20. He has been known to routinely take drives in the woods, generally in the Mullin Stream Road and Fraser Burchill Road areas.

Police did receive a report that he may have been seen in the Big Bald Mountain area on May 21.

"We are asking anyone who is spending anytime in the woods in those areas, whether they're working, hiking or on ATVs, to be on the lookout for any signs of Mr. Berthiaume or his vehicle," says Cpl. Charles Plaxton of the RCMP in a statement. "There are many different logging roads and trails throughout the area. The more people we have on the lookout, the better the chances of locating him if he's in that area."

Berthiaume is described a white man with white hair. He stands 5'7" and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police say his vehicle is a blue 2008 Jeep Liberty with the New Brunswick licence plate number JIA 316.

Anyone with information on Berthiaume’s whereabouts is asked to contact Northeast District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.