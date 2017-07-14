

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is renewing calls for clues as they continue to investigate the suspicious death of a Halifax woman who disappeared 20 years ago.

Crystal Jack was last seen alive on July 15, 1997 at her home on Agricola Street. Her mother reported her missing about a week later, on July 23.

Police say the investigation revealed that 30-year-old Jack may have been threatened by people known to frequent the city’s north end.

Jack’s skull bone was found by surveyors in the woods near the 3300 block of Sackville Drive in Middle Sackville on June 9, 2011, roughly fourteen years after she was reported missing.

Police say the circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious, and they believe there are people with information that could help solve the case.

Jack’s death is part of Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.