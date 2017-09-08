

Police are investigating after thieves targeted a Halifax-area cemetery, making off with more than $40,000 worth of equipment.

According to a statement from the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth, staff arrived at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery Tuesday morning to find the equipment shed unlocked, and a variety of landscaping equipment missing.

Among the missing equipment are an RTV utility vehicle, a lawnmower, trimmers, a chainsaw, and various other items, totalling more than $40,000.

The diocese says the Catholic Cemeteries of Halifax, which manages the cemetery in Lower Sackville, N.S., recently purchased the items to allow for in-house maintenance care.

“People come to the cemetery when they are grieving the loss of a loved one,” said cemetery superintendent Paul MacDonald in a statement. “We provide them support by offering a peaceful and well maintained cemetery.”

The theft is under investigation and MacDonald is urging anyone who may have seen or heard any activity around the cemetery on Monday night to contact police.