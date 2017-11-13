

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating an assault that sent a man to hospital in Dartmouth.

Police responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Starr Lane around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a man had been seen running down the street, covered in blood.

Officers couldn’t locate the man, but they found a possible location where they believe he was assaulted, in the 100 block of Prince Albert Road.

Shortly after, police learned the man had gone to the Dartmouth General Hospital, where he is being treated.

The extent of his injuries isn’t known at this time.

No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.