Police investigating after man stabbed in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police respond to a stabbing on Chebucto Lane in Dartmouth on March 19, 2017.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 11:10AM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Dartmouth early Sunday morning.
Police responded to a home on Chebucto Lane shortly after 5 a.m. Officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.
However, police are still trying to determine exactly where the incident occurred.
The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made. The incident is under investigation.
