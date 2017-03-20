

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Dartmouth early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a home on Chebucto Lane shortly after 5 a.m. Officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

However, police are still trying to determine exactly where the incident occurred.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. The incident is under investigation.