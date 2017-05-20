Featured
Police investigating drowning at popular Pictou County swimming hole
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, May 20, 2017
A 19-year-old man from Pictou County died at a popular swimming hole on Friday, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.
Police say officers were called to Park Falls around 3:30 p.m. after the man jumped into the water and didn’t return to the surface.
The man’s body was recovered by a search and rescue team around 9 p.m.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing.
