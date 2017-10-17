

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police say 25 tickets for a variety of alleged offences have been handed out after a Dalhousie homecoming party got out of control Saturday.

Police say the charges include failing to use a sidewalk, illegal possession of liquor, underage drinking and engaging in activity that unreasonably disturbs the neighbourhood. The potential fines range from $130 to $470.

Dalhousie University president Richard Florizone issued a letter to members of the neighbourhood apologizing for the actions of the students. He also invited the public to a community meeting at the university, asking for input as it works on a plan to discourage similar behaviour in the future.

“When we have hundreds of students gathering on decks and patios, those structures aren't meant to hold that many people,” says Brian Leadbetter, spokesperson for the university. “We are incredibly fortunate there weren't any serious injuries.”

South-end resident George Rhuland still has a hard time believing what he saw Saturday in his neighbourhood.

“Where it gets to cross a line is disrespecting people's properties and saying those things to the police. I mean, (police) were only doing their job,” Rhuland says.

Second-year students Ben Banfield and Kobe Gingerich were at the party and are going to Tuesday’s community meeting.

“I know some people in the community didn't like the noise and the swearing, and those are the things that come with a large group of people being together,” says Banfield. “Those are the unavoidable consequences. I don't think there is any individual malicious intent.”

“I think the reason it had to happen on the street and sidewalks and why the police got involved was because there wasn't an adequate event happening at the university on a Saturday, during the day during homecoming when all the students wanted to be out drinking and having fun,” says Gingerich.

The meeting gets underway at 7 p.m. and could last at least two hours.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl.