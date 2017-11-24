

CTV Atlantic





A second woman has come forward to report a sexual assault at St. Francis Xavier University.

Police say the first complaint by an 18-year-old woman was received Wednesday. She told police she was sexually assaulted by two men in one of the university’s residences over the weekend.

Police say a 19-year-old woman came forward Friday, who says that one of the accused also sexually assaulted her on separate occasions: once in September and once in November of this year.

A 19-year-old man from Halifax now faces three counts of sexual assault. Police say he is scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court on Jan. 10.

Police say charges are pending against an 18-year-old Truro man, who is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 24.

Police have released both suspects on conditions.