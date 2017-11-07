

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating after someone lit a flare inside the Walmart in North Sydney Monday afternoon.

Police and members of the North Sydney Fire Department responded to reports of orange smoke inside the store around 4:30 p.m.

Police say customers and employees had already been evacuated from the store when officers arrived.

Firefighters found a smoke signal canister inside. A Hazmat team determined the smoke wasn’t toxic.

Signs on the front doors indicate the store will remain closed Tuesday.

Police say they are working with store officials as they assess the damage and review video surveillance in an effort to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.