

CTV Atlantic





Inverness District RCMP are investigating a serious collision that sent an 18-year-old man to hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:00 p.m., RCMP were called to the single-vehicle collision on Main Street in Mulgrave, N.S.

Officers found a black pickup truck on its side with the teen pinned under it.

The Pirate Harbour man was freed by members of the local volunteer fire department, police and EHS. He was taken to hospital in Halifax by LifeFlight with undetermined injuries.

A 20-year-old male passenger of the black truck suffered minor injuries.

Police say there was a grey pickup truck at the scene that appeared to be travelling behind the black truck.

Although the grey truck was not involved in the collision, its 20-year-old driver from Mulgrave was arrested. He faces charges of impaired driving, drivingand obstruction.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on July 31.