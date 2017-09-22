

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men in connection with a violent home invasion in Moncton.

Police responded to a home on Eaglewood Drive around 1:20 a.m. Friday.

Police say two men armed with long-barrel guns assaulted and threatened two people inside the home.

The suspects fled the scene with electronics and an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the homeowners were taken to hospital with minor injuries. They have since been released.

Police are still looking for the suspects. A description was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.