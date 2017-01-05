Featured
RCMP seek woman after armed robbery at Moncton store
The RCMP is trying to identify this woman, who is suspected of robbing a convenience store in Moncton. (RCMP)
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 12:40PM AST
The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of robbing a convenience store in Moncton.
Police say the woman entered the Shopping Basket on Humphrey Street around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say she was armed with a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash.
The woman is described as roughly five-foot-five inches tall with a heavy build.
She was wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, and burgundy-coloured tights. The woman had her face covered with a red bandana and dark sunglasses at the time.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact police.
