The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of robbing a convenience store in Moncton.

Police say the woman entered the Shopping Basket on Humphrey Street around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say she was armed with a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

The woman is described as roughly five-foot-five inches tall with a heavy build.

She was wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, and burgundy-coloured tights. The woman had her face covered with a red bandana and dark sunglasses at the time.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact police.