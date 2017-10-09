

Brad Perry, Bell Media Radio





A 55-year-old man from Saint John has died after his vehicle collided with a transport truck near Fredericton.

Police say it happened on the Trans-Canada Highway in Waasis, east of Fredericton, shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Const. Steven Richard said the driver was attempting to make a left turn across two lanes of traffic when he collided with a westbound transport truck.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead in hospital, while the driver of the transport truck was not hurt.

Richard said speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision and there does not appear to be any criminal aspect.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.