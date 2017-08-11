

An intense air and ground search for a Minto-area woman has yet to offer any clues into her disappearance.

Susan Lee, 48, of Newcastle Creek, N.B., has not been seen for 25 days. She was last seen driving a vehicle in mid-July with her small black poodle named Baxter.

“We believe from all accounts and the information police have right now is that she's in the Napadoggan-Deersdale area, just north of Stanley,” says Sgt. Marc Fortin of New Brunswick West District RCMP.

Volunteers have been in the rural area daily looking for anything that may help in locating Lee.

“It's a lot of roads to cover. They're all logging roads. Some of them are grown over, but a lot of terrain to cover,” says volunteer searcher Bill Duthie. “People who don't even know Susan, they have volunteered their time and are putting in a lot of effort to find someone they don't even know, which we found was quite touching.”

A helicopter went over the area looking for any indication of where Lee might be.

“We we're not able to locate Susan, her vehicle or her dog,” says Sgt. Fortin. “There have been some possible sightings of a puppy up there, so we are following up on that.”

Susan Lee is described as an Indigenous woman standing five-foot-six, weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes and long dark hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a long-sleeved black sweater.

She was driving a black 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe sports utility vehicle with the New Brunswick licence plate JFF935.

Anybody with information is being told to contact police.

