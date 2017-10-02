

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP has arrested a second man in connection with alleged threats against Indigenous fishers in Nova Scotia.

Police arrested a 36-year-old man from Clyde River, N.S. on Sept. 22, but investigators were still looking for another suspect.

Police arrested the second suspect, a 33-year-old Clarks Harbour, N.S. man, without incident at a home in Barrington, N.S. on Thursday.

Each man is facing two counts of uttering threats. The second suspect faces an additional charge of breach of probation.

Police allege the men made online threats toward Indigenous fishers, who are fishing in the waters off southwestern Nova Scotia, in August.

Both men are due to appear in Shelburne provincial court on Dec. 6.

Tension has been growing between lobster fishermen in southwestern Nova Scotia over the Indigenous ceremonial and food fisheries.

Fishermen staged protests at federal Fisheries offices in the region earlier this month, saying some Indigenous fishermen are taking unfair advantage of their right to continue fishing outside of the regular commercial season, which ended May 31.

The protesters have said they want Fisheries officials to enforce regulations concerning the sale of lobster caught outside the regular season.

In 1990, the Supreme Court of Canada issued a landmark ruling -- the Sparrow decision -- that found Indigenous Peoples have the right to fish for food, social and ceremonial purposes.

However, federal regulations clearly state that commercial sales from these fisheries are prohibited.

With files from The Canadian Press