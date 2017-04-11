Featured
Speed, alcohol likely factors in crash that killed two men: N.B. RCMP
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 11:37AM ADT
The RCMP say speed and alcohol may have been factors in a single-vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two men near Baie-Sainte-Anne, N.B. early Tuesday.
Police say a car collided with a power pole on Highway 117 around 2:25 a.m.
The 35-year-old driver from Pointe-Sapin and his 35-year-old passenger from Bay du Vin were killed instantly.
Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation, but they believe speed and alcohol may have been factors.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Patient tells judge he didn't receive oxycodone doctor allegedly prescribed him
- Speed, alcohol likely factors in crash that killed two men: N.B. RCMP
- Prosecutors seeking to revive case against Bathurst officers in man's death
- N.S. man facing forcible confinement, weapons charges after armed standoff
- 'Some people felt misrepresented': CBC apologizes for 'Canada: The Story of Us'