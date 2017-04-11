

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say speed and alcohol may have been factors in a single-vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two men near Baie-Sainte-Anne, N.B. early Tuesday.

Police say a car collided with a power pole on Highway 117 around 2:25 a.m.

The 35-year-old driver from Pointe-Sapin and his 35-year-old passenger from Bay du Vin were killed instantly.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation, but they believe speed and alcohol may have been factors.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.