

CTV Atlantic





A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed at a McDonald’s in Moncton.

The RCMP responded to the restaurant on Mountain Road around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect fled the scene, but he was arrested later Wednesday evening.

Police say the teen has been released pending a court appearance on Feb. 22.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.