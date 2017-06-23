

CTV Atlantic





A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Chelsie Probert.

Halifax Regional Police say the teen was arrested Thursday morning in Dartmouth and held in custody overnight. He will appear in court Friday to face the charge.

The boy’s name will not be released because of his age.

Chelsie Probert, 18, was rushed to hospital around 10 p.m. on June 6 after police received a call about a woman in distress on a walking path near Farrell Street and Albro Lake Road.

She later died in hospital.

Police again turned to the public Thursday afternoon, asking anyone who may have been on the pathway or in the surrounding area on June 6 between 9 and 10 p.m. to come forward.

Investigators are still asking for anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.