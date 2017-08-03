Featured
Teen seriously injured in ATV collision in Saint John
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, August 3, 2017 11:59AM ADT
A 17-year-old is in serious condition after an ATV collision in the Saint John area.
Police and emergency crews responded to a report of a possible ATV accident on Highway 7, near Highway 1 eastbound, around 7 a.m. Thursday.
They searched the area and found a 17-year-old, who was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.