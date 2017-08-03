

CTV Atlantic





A 17-year-old is in serious condition after an ATV collision in the Saint John area.

Police and emergency crews responded to a report of a possible ATV accident on Highway 7, near Highway 1 eastbound, around 7 a.m. Thursday.

They searched the area and found a 17-year-old, who was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.