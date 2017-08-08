

CTV Atlantic





Two teenage boys are facing charges after a woman was assaulted and threatened with bear spray in Dartmouth Monday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say the 44-year-old woman was involved in a dispute with the teens in the area of Hawthorne and Silver streets around 11 p.m.

Police allege one of the teens assaulted the woman while the other threatened her with bear spray. Both teens fled the scene on foot, but were arrested by patrol members in the area a short time later. Police say one of the teens was also found to be in possession of a BB gun.

The woman didn’t require medical attention.

The teens each face charges of assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon. One of the suspects is due in court Tuesday morning, while the other is set to appear in court at a later date.