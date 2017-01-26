

CTV Atlantic





Tens of thousands of New Brunswick residents are still off the grid after a messy mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and strong winds moved through the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

As of 8:40 a.m., Thursday, NB Power was reporting more than 1,900 outages affecting more than 85,500 customers in the Sussex, Moncton, Tracadie, Miramichi, Sackville, Shediac Bouctouche, St. Stephen, Woodstock, Bathurst, Eel River, Rothesay and Fredericton areas.

More than 130,000 customers were affected by power outages at the height of the storm.

The utility said Wednesday that most people would be back on the grid that evening, but now it expects to have most of the outages restored by the end of Thursday.

Crews are being brought in from outside the province, including Nova Scotia, to help deal with the widespread outages.

"By the end of the day, we will have about 245 crews on the ground from NB Power, local and external contractors and from other jurisdictions, trying to get people their power,” said New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant on Wednesday.

The outages closed a number of schools in the province on Wednesday and Thursday, and New Brunswick EMO has opened warming centres in Bouctouche, Hampton, Miramichi and Paquetville.

Nova Scotia also saw a mix of rain, slush and ice pellets, which closed a number of schools Wednesday and made driving hazardous in some parts of the province.

There are still a handful of outages in Nova Scotia Thursday morning, but most people are back on the grid. Roughly 12,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without power at the height of the storm.

There are no school closures in Nova Scotia, but some buses are delayed or travelling on paved roads only.