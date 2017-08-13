

Brad Perry, Bell Media Radio





Three men had to be rescued from the Bay of Chaleur near Bathurst, N.B., on Saturday evening after an explosion and fire on their boat.

Lt. Marc Robichaud of the Bathurst Fire Department says they received a report of a pleasure boat on fire not far from the Bathurst Harbour around 9:30 p.m.

Robichaud says the department launched its rescue boat and, as they were trying to find the vessel, were told that the men had jumped into the water.

He says the Beresford Fire Department and the Canadian Coast Guard each dispatched a rescue boat to help, and the men were located around 10:30 p.m.

Robichaud says a 33-year-old man was suffering from light hypothermia, a 55-year-old man had some abrasions on his face from the explosion, and a 71-year-old man was not hurt.

He says the explosion appears to have happened when the men, who were fishing for mackerel, tried to start the boat.

Robichaud says all three men were wearing personal flotation devices at the time, and he encouraged other boaters to make sure they have PFDs and other safety equipment on board.