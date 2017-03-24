

CTV Atlantic





Two men who were wanted for being unlawfully at large have been arrested in the Moncton area.

Earlier this week, the RCMP said Canada-wide arrest warrants had been issued for 26-year-old Cody Melanson and 38-year-old David O’Connell.

Police said both men were unlawfully at large and believed to be in the Moncton area.

Melanson turned himself in to police on Thursday. O’Connell was arrested later that day without incident after police received a tip from the public.

Melanson has been returned to the custody of Correctional Service Canada.

O’Connell remains in police custody and is due to appear in court on Friday.