Featured
Two men wanted for being unlawfully at large arrested in Moncton area
Cody Melanson and David O'Connell have been arrested in the Moncton area. (RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 1:06PM ADT
Two men who were wanted for being unlawfully at large have been arrested in the Moncton area.
Earlier this week, the RCMP said Canada-wide arrest warrants had been issued for 26-year-old Cody Melanson and 38-year-old David O’Connell.
Police said both men were unlawfully at large and believed to be in the Moncton area.
Melanson turned himself in to police on Thursday. O’Connell was arrested later that day without incident after police received a tip from the public.
Melanson has been returned to the custody of Correctional Service Canada.
O’Connell remains in police custody and is due to appear in court on Friday.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- 'A long time coming': Victim's family relieved after police make arrest in cold case
- Boy, 14, charged with child porn after N.S. RCMP search Kingston home
- Two men wanted for being unlawfully at large arrested in Moncton area
- Police seek missing Dartmouth woman who requires medical treatment
- Advocates say Ottawa, provinces not doing enough to help injured veterans