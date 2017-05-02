

CTV Atlantic





A 19-year-old man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the violent death of a Moncton teen who was stabbed more than 100 times.

Baylee Wylie’s remains were found in a burned-out apartment in Moncton on Dec. 17, 2015. Court heard that 18-year-old Wylie had been confined in the apartment, then beaten and stabbed between 140 and 150 times.

Tyler Noel pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and arson. He is due to be sentenced in July. Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentencewith no parole for a minimum of ten years.

Two other people were charged with murder in Wylie’s death. Devin Morningstar was found guilty in November of first-degree murder and arson. The 19-year-old Moncton man was sentenced in January to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Marissa Shephard is set to go to trial in June on charges of first-degree murder and arson.