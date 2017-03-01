

CTV Atlantic





Frustration is growing at the Universite de Moncton campuses after two more emails targeting a female student turned up on university email accounts Tuesday night.

University officials confirm these are the fifth and sixth emails to sweep across campus since a sexually explicit photo was sent on Saturday, along with the threat of sending out over a dozen more.

All the messages were quickly deleted from the school's server and it was announced the university would review its email protocols.

“Everybody seems to talk about it,” said student Maguel Bryr. “Everyone wants answers and we're not having some right now.”

Roxann Guerrette, the president of the university’s student federation, says she’s received “countless calls” from worried students.

She says the university itself needs to communicate more.

“A lot of students have a lot of questions, and we try to orient them towards administration, towards the hotline they set up, but for now we don't even know what to answer,” said Guerrette.

In an email to CTV News, the university says all emails appear to have come from the same source, originating from a server in Europe. In one message, the writer claims to be in Morocco.

RCMP in Moncton say they've identified a suspect, but have not been able to confirm whether they've made contact with that person.

Maguel Bryr says he doesn’t feel safe.

“If he can access the university system, why couldn't he hack myself? It's not a safe feeling,” said Bryr

The victim has filed an official complaint with the RCMP. The university says she is seeking counselling through the school.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.