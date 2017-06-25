

CTV Atlantic





The public has voted Saint Andrews, N.B., as the best place to visit in Canada.

The list of 10 was put together by travel writers for USA Today. On Friday, it was revealed Saint Andrews by the sea was the top pick.

Saint Andrews topped fellow nominees Quebec City, Saskatoon and Lunenburg, N.S., on the list.

Mayor Doug Naish says the attention that comes with something like this is welcomed. But for a community of 1,800 people, he says it's something they have to prepare for.

“It's just still sinking in for a lot of us,” Mayor Naish says. “Some of us are actually, me particularly, are just a little worried that, although we want a lot more people to come and visit us, we don't want 50,000 people showing up on the same day, so we're going to have to do a little planning.”

“It's a great problem to have.”

Some of the locals share that sentiment now that the secret of serene Saint Andrews is out of the bag.

“We only want a little bit of it to get out because this will overpopulate in a heartbeat because it is so wonderful,” says Saint Andrews resident Art Macintyre.

Business owners say they’ve noticed an increase in business over the last few years.

“It's a beautiful place,” says Vikki MacDonald, owner of The Leather House. “It's gorgeous, so yes, we're very happy to be honoured with that.”

Saint Andrews had one of the largest increases in their tax base last year, so it seems the secret is getting out.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.