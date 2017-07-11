Featured
William Sandeson sentenced to life in prison for murdering Taylor Samson
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, July 11, 2017 7:22AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 11, 2017 12:46PM ADT
HALIFAX -- A Halifax medical student involved in dealing drugs has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years for the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Taylor Samson.
William Sandeson was charged two years ago in the slaying of Samson, a fellow Dalhousie University student whose body has yet to be found.
The sentence and parole eligibility period are automatic with a conviction of first-degree murder, though Sandeson was given credit for 693 days in custody.
Earlier today, Samson's brother Connor told Nova Scotia Supreme Court the crime has left him feeling lost and scared.
William Sandeson appeared emotionless but stared in the direction of Connor Samson as he read a victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing.
Connor Samson's voice broke as he spoke about his older brother, saying he now fears for the safety of his family and constantly feels stressed.
A jury deliberated for 22 hours before delivering a guilty verdict on June 18.
