$1 million lottery ticket awaits New Brunswick winner

Atlantic Lottery says someone in New Brunswick is the lucky winner of a $1 million ticket.

Officials say the ticket was sold online in the 6-49 Gold Ball guaranteed prize draw.

While the draw only took place Saturday, officials are still waiting for the winner to come forward.

Last week, a person in Cape Breton won a record-setting Lotto Max draw for $31 million. Officials say the person purchased the ticket in New Waterford, N.S., last Tuesday.

As of Friday, Atlantic Lottery says they are working to verify the ticket.