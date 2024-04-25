TV comedy sweet success for Maritime-based actors

Two Halifax-based actors are feeling a bit of a sugar-high as their made-in-the-Maritimes show launches its second season.

Sam Davison and Ursula Calder star in “Sugar Highs,” an OutTV original series that focuses on three roommates who can’t afford to pay rent, so they come up with a novel way to get money.

“They venture to get some sugar daddies to pay it for them instead of working menial jobs,” said Davison, who stars as Mickey, a character who is trying to develop an app. “A sugar baby is someone who I’ll say trades companionship for benefits from an older rich person.

“So maybe some love or affection, or maybe something a little more physical for gifts or money, essentially.”

Davison said one of the biggest challenges for him at the start was the size of the script.

“I wasn’t so much nervous of the subject matter as much as I was about how many lines I had,” he said. “That was kind of scary a little bit.”

Calder plays Sarah, who was Mickey’s love interest in the first season, and in the second season she works with the character Bud at a local restaurant.

“We get to have a little sassy back and forth type of vibe, which is fun,” Calder said.

Davison said his character experiences a lot of changes in the second season.

“He’s sort of gone through a little bit of a caustic existential crisis throughout season two,” he said.

“I feel like you never know what’s going to happen next. It’s pretty unpredictable,” Calder said.

The first season of Sugar Highs is available now on OutTV and the second season just premiered.