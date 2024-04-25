Halifax man wanted on provincewide warrant

Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a Halifax man wanted on charges of assault and uttering threats.

According to a news release from the RCMP, Michael Roy, 24, is wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

Roy, who is also known under the last name Rodriguez-Roy, is described as standing five-feet-four-inches and weighing 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Roy is asked to not approach him and call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

