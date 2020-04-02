HALIFAX -- There are 10 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said this bring's the province,s total to 91.

She also said the province has the first confirmed case in Zone 7, Miramichi Region.

The testing is reported based on where the testing is, not where you live," Russell said.

Russell reminded the public to only get information from credible sources.

"Let's work together so that the truth is not yet another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic," Russell said.

She also reminded people to not gather in groups of more than five people in public. Russell said five people from a church group have tested positive for COVID-19

"It is vital that every new Brunswicker maintain physical distancing," Russell said. "When I am telling you that staying home will save lives, I am telling you the truth."

In other news, Russell said there are about 450 calls a day to the 811 line. Half are focused on COVID-19, and about 45 of them fit the current criteria for testing.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said the province wasn't going to start closing every green space, but said it is the responsibility of the owner to ensure that people respect the gathering limit and maintain physical distancing.

He said anyone who doesn't will be charged.

"This pandemic I unlike anything we have ever seen before," Higgs said.

This is a developing story. It is being updated.