10-year-old P.E.I. twins raising funds, awareness for Easter Seals

Young twins with a passion for helping others are travelling across Prince Edward Island this week and raising funds for a good cause.

Katelyn and Meghan Rogers of Cornwall, P.E.I., are travelling to 65 schools over six days, collecting fundraising cheques and educating students about Easter Seals.

The twins are the first pair of Easter Seals ambassadors in the group's 66-year history on the island.

Both were born with cerebral palsy and sometimes use wheelchairs, but that doesn't slow them down.

The fifth graders are visiting more than 10 schools each day of the tour.

But is it better than being in school themselves?

“Yeah, yeah, it’s way better,” they say.

The 10-year-olds are inseparable.

“Yeah, I can only be away from Meghan for like five minutes,” Katelyn says.

The sisters have conquered many challenges in their young lives, including corrective spinal surgery in 2019 followed by months of post-operative recovery and physical therapy.

They really do live by their motto.

“Believe in yourself and don’t give up,” they say.

Organizers say the schools are supportive of the tour and the students enjoy fundraising for the cause.

"Pajama days, bake sales, what have you, but then when we arrive at the schools and the ambassadors come and they give their speech they see how much this helps them along,” says Easter Seals ambassador tour coordinator Janice Blacquiere.

Blacquiere adds the tour is going well and they're hoping to collect $44,000 for the Easter Seals Society of PEI.

The money they raise will goes towards different projects, but they all have one thing in common -- they’re making life easier for people living with disabilities.