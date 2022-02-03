15 schools dismissing students due to power outages in Dartmouth, Cole Harbour areas

Fifteen schools in Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Eastern Passage and surrounding communities are dismissing students this morning due to an ongoing power outage.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education says the following schools will remain closed after students are dismissed Thursday:

Astral Drive Elementary

Astral Drive Junior High

Auburn Drive High

Bel Ayr Elementary

Bell Park Academic Centre

Caldwell Road Elementary

Colby Village Elementary

Cole Harbour District High

Colonel John Stuart Elementary

Eastern Passage Education Centre

Graham Creighton Junior High

Joseph Giles Elementary

Portland Estates Elementary

Robert Kemp Turner Elementary

Sir Robert Borden Junior High

The outage is affecting more than 21,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in Dartmouth, Eastern Passage, Cole Harbour, North Preston and surrounding areas.

According to Nova Scotia Power’s outage map, a “transmission interruption” is to blame for the outage, which started early Thursday morning. The estimated restoration time is 11 a.m.

The outage has turned many busy intersections into four-way stops, making for stop-and-go traffic during the morning commute.

Nova Scotia Health says community-based mental health and addictions offices are temporarily closed at Cole Harbour Place and the Dartmouth Community site on Portland Street. However, virtual services are still available.