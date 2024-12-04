N.B. non-profit to build 16 housing units for seniors in Cap-Acadie

A New Brunswick not-for-profit organization is developing 16 affordable housing units for seniors in Cap-Acadie next year.

The Housing Hub of New Brunswick announced it signed an agreement with l’Auberge Ste-Therese to build 14 one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units. Construction will begin in 2025 with an estimated cost of $4,486,770.

“We are excited to undertake this project with Housing Hub,” said Hector Doion, president of the board for l’Auberge, in a news release. “Their experience and knowledge of different financing programs will allow us to advance the project quickly. We also want to thank all our political representatives and people in the community who have encouraged us.”

L’Auberge, which has provided housing for seniors since the 1970s, currently has a waiting list of 40 people.

The Housing Hub has 11 projects slated for development in 2025.

