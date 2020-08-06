HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have charged two Colchester County, N.S. residents with drug and weapons offences following an eight month investigation.

Police say on July 30 and 31, Colchester RCMP with assistance from Truro Police and New Glasgow Police, searched nine properties in Bible Hill, Truro, Kemptown, Greenfield and Harmony.

Police arrested 16 people and seized cocaine, methamphetamine, hashish, cannabis, two firearms, ammunition, brass knuckles, a Conductive Energy Weapon (CEW) and cash.

65-year-old Michael George Borden of Truro is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and one count of prohibited to possess cannabis for the purpose of selling.

56-year-old Robert Lawrence Borden of Harmony is charged with two counts of possession of firearm while prohibited and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Michael Borden and Robert Borden are scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on August 6.

Other individuals arrested are scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on October 7.

“This investigation is an excellent example of proactive policing in Colchester County,” says S/Sgt. Curtis MacKinnon of the Colchester District RCMP. “Using a variety of investigative techniques, officers worked together to ensure that dangerous drugs were kept out of our communities.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.