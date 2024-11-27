'Holistic practitioner' charged with sexual assault in Amherst: N.S. RCMP

ATLANTIC
    A 59-year-old “holistic practitioner” operating in Amherst, N.S., is facing a sexual assault charge following a police investigation.

    The Amherst Police Department says it received a complaint from an adult female who said she was sexually assaulted during a visit to “Health Touch Holistic” in October. Police executed a search warrant at the business and arrested Mangala Ranasinghe on Wednesday

    Ranasinghe, who was held in custody, is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

    Anyone with information on this or similar incidents is asked to call police at 902-667-8600, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

