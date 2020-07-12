HALIFAX -- Police are investigating following a stabbing that left a man seriously injured in Dartmouth on Sunday morning.

At around 8:20 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a man who was stabbed on the roadway on Renfrew Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an 18-year-old man suffering from a stab wound – he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspects are described as a white male and a black male – both in their late teens or early 20's. They are believed to have fled the area in a small black, four-door car.

Investigators say they don't believe the incident is random.

As of 10:30 a.m., police remained on scene. Police note the investigation is in its early stages and that updates on the investigation will be provided when available.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.