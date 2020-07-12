HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg early Sunday morning.

Police say at around 1:11 a.m., a 23-year-old man arrived at a hospital – which they haven’t named for security reasons – with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police note the investigation is in its early stages, and investigators with the General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are conducting the investigation.

Investigators say they believe the shooting occurred in the area of Lahey Road, Dartmouth.

The investigation continues.

This is a developing story. More to come.