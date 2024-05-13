2 additional teens charged with making threats toward Halifax-area schools: police

Police say two 13-year-olds have been charged for making threats toward two Halifax-area junior high schools.

One teen has been charged in connection with an alleged threat at Rocky Lake Junior High School in Bedford, N.S., on May 3.

Police say the other 13-year-old was charged in connection with a threats complaint at Fairview Junior High School in Halifax on May 1.

Both are scheduled to appear in Halifax youth court at a later date where police say they will face charges of mischief and uttering threats.

Last week, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged after threats were allegedly made toward J.L. Ilsley High School on May 7.

They are also scheduled to appear in youth court at a later date to face mischief and uttering threats charges.

Halifax Regional Police says the force, as well as the RCMP, have responded to 25 separate threats at Halifax-area schools since the beginning of April.

The alleged threats involve messages in schools referring to explosive devices in the buildings.

Police say their investigations are ongoing.

Halifax Regional Police is asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.