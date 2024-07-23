2 bodies found at Rothesay residence: police
Police in Rothesay, N.B., say they are investigating the deaths of a man and woman.
Kennebecasis Regional Police says the bodies were found late Monday afternoon at a residence in the town.
“The circumstances around the deaths are deemed to be suspicious,” reads a post from police on social media.
Police say they are not looking for suspects and the public is not at risk.
18 arrested in string of Toronto-area home invasions, robberies, and carjackings: police
Police say 18 suspects arrested in connection with a string of violent home invasions, carjackings and robberies in Peel Region are connected to an 'organized criminal network' operating out of Brampton and Mississauga.
'Trapped' inside Toronto's Liberty Village: Congestion levels reach critical point, says deputy mayor
Toronto's Deputy Mayor is calling on the city's staff to develop a plan to tackle the "critical" congestion levels in Liberty Village, made worse by a slew of summer construction and major events at nearby venues.
'A disturbing trend': Toronto police seeing uptick in assaults against parking officers
Toronto police say they are seeing an increase in the number of assaults on parking enforcement officers in the city, which the chief of police is describing as a 'disturbing trend.'
More details on polar bear death at Calgary Zoo expected Tuesday
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo will hold a new conference on Tuesday morning to reveal more details on the death of polar bear Baffin last week.
Calgary's air quality declines amid smoke
It's getting smoky in Calgary, and that smoke is impacting the air quality.
2 Albertans accused of threatening to kill Trudeau, Freeland, Singh
Men from Edmonton and Calgary are accused of threatening to kill some of Canada's top government leaders.
A historic Edmonton heat wave
The past week has been the hottest stretch of weather on record for the City of Edmonton.
Quebec mom devastated after man who killed her daughter in hit-and-run gets out after 5 months
A Montreal-area mother is furious with Quebec's justice system because the man who killed her 25-year-old daughter in a 2022 hit-and-run was released from jail after only serving one-sixth of his sentence behind bars.
U.S. drops planned regulations for dogs crossing border from rabies-free countries
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control will not require onerous forms for dog owners crossing the border from Canada this summer.
What to know about the Canadian ties of Kamala Harris, Biden's choice for successor
U.S. President Joe Biden is stepping aside as the Democratic candidate in that country's November election and throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris -- a Montreal-area high school graduate who spent several years in the city.
Here's where 20 new photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa this summer and fall
Work is underway to install 20 new photo radar cameras across the City of Ottawa, as the city continues to expand the automated speed enforcement program.
Plan proposes building one of Ottawa's tallest residential buildings in Barrhaven
The City of Ottawa has received an application to build two high-rise, mixed-use towers at the corner of Marketplace Avenue and McGarry Terrace, near Strandherd Drive, and a 440 sq. m. publicly accessible courtyard.
Ottawa police stop driver going 181 km/h on Strandherd Drive during one-night blitz
Ottawa police hit the brakes on five stunt drivers in Barrhaven over the weekend, including one driver going 181 km/h on Strandherd Drive.
Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrids no longer allowed on local ferries
The Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) has issued a public notice, saying 2017 to 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid vehicles are no longer allowed on their ferries.
Collision involving horse-drawn buggy sends one to hospital
A serious collision between a motor vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy has sent one person to hospital.
Woman arrested following assault with a weapon report: Police
The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) has arrested a 31-year-old woman after an assault with a weapon report.
Buggy struck by car in Grey Bruce County
A horse-drawn buggy was struck by a car on Grey Road 9.
Kingston, Ont., driver, 23, charged in triple fatal crash near Parry Sound
A 23-year-old driver from Kingston, Ont., is charged with dangerous and impaired driving in a single-vehicle crash that killed three people and left a fourth with serious injuries east of Parry Sound on Saturday.
Pickup truck goes up in flames in Tiny Twp.
Conc. Road 3 in Tiny Twp. was closed while a truck fire was extinguished Monday.
Woman charged with stabbing Sudbury victim 103 times
The judge presiding in a murder case in Sudbury is allowing evidence to be introduced showing the accused had a knife in her possession shortly before the stabbing.
Two charged in North Bay for impaired ATV driving after crash
Two ATV drivers travelling with a group were charged with impaired driving after a single ATV crash in the North Bay area Sunday.
Waterloo woman out thousands for car totalled by stolen hit-and-run driver
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Convicted Kitchener killer's appeal dismissed by court
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal of Michael Ball, a convicted killer from Kitchener, who murdered his former girlfriend in 2013.
Province to build new hospital on University of Waterloo campus
St. Mary’s General Hospital and Grand River Hospital are planning a new joint acute care hospital at the David Johnston Research + Technology Park (R+T Park).
Walkerville Distillery District Night Market returns Friday
The Walkerville Distillery District Night Market is back for night two on Friday.
Pilot injured following plane crash: Manitoba RCMP
A 33-year-old man was hospitalized following a plane crash in Manitoba Sunday afternoon.
Sage Creek residents looking at possible watch group to help curb crime
Residents in a south-Winnipeg neighbourhood are ready to take matters into their own hands following a rash of car break-ins late last week.
Winnipeg women's resource centre damaged by fire
The North End Women’s Centre was forced to pause some of its services on Monday due to fire damage.
Here are the routes WestJet is expanding in Sask.
WestJet has announced some big changes to its flight schedules – allowing more options for travellers in Saskatchewan.
Sask. judge dismisses challenge of Regina’s new ward boundaries
A Court of King's Bench judge has dismissed a challenge of Regina's new ward boundaries.
Funeral date set for Isabella 'Bella Brave' Thomson
A funeral date has been set for Isabella Thomson – the social media starlet who compelled millions with her medical journey.
Smoke blankets much of Saskatchewan to start the week
If you're in the northern or central Saskatchewan, then you've likely been in the thick of the smoke – largely the result of fires burning across the province's north.
'Incredibly hot': St. Paul's Hospital went without air conditioning for days
An air conditioning system shut down at St. Paul's Hospital caused heat exhaustion for some staff over the weekend, according to Service Employees International Union West (SEIU-West), which represents a number of healthcare workers.
Emotions running high as wildfires threaten B.C. towns
As the province enters the heart of wildfire season, British Columbia communities threatened by flames are under extreme stress and facing a range of emotions with the uncertainty of whether they’ll have to flee their homes, and whether they’ll have anything to come back to.
2nd woman found dead in English Bay: Vancouver police
For the second time in as many days, a woman's body was found near Vancouver's shoreline Monday.
'Every day': Bear sightings surge on the North Shore
Adam Perzow says bear encounters in his neighbourhood have become routine.
Crews battling human-caused wildfire near Sooke, B.C.
Crews are responding to a new wildfire that sparked in the Sooke Potholes Regional Park on Vancouver Island Monday afternoon.
'Aggressive burning conditions' fuel growth of B.C.'s Shetland Creek wildfire
More aggressive fire behaviour is expected Monday on the Shetland Creek Wildfire, which has destroyed structures, forced evacuations and led to the closure of a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway in south-central B.C.
Member of Hells Angels support club in B.C. sentenced to 12 years for drug charges, police say
A Kelowna, B.C., man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on drug-trafficking charges following a years-long crackdown on the Throttle Lockers Motorcycle Club, according to the province's anti-organized crime task force.
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.