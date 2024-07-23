ATLANTIC
    • 2 bodies found at Rothesay residence: police

    Police in Rothesay, N.B., say they are investigating the deaths of a man and woman.

    Kennebecasis Regional Police says the bodies were found late Monday afternoon at a residence in the town.

    “The circumstances around the deaths are deemed to be suspicious,” reads a post from police on social media.

    Police say they are not looking for suspects and the public is not at risk.

