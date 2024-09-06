NSCC graduate first Nova Scotian to represent Canada at the WorldSkills culinary competition

Nova Scotia was well-represented by its 10 athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics in July and August. Six athletes from the Maritimes made the trip to Paris for the Paralympics, taking place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, though Nova Scotia was not represented.

Another competitor from Nova Scotia, Olivia Sewell, is bound for France this week. She will be the first Nova Scotian to represent Canada in the WorldSkills culinary competition, taking place in Lyon, France, from Sept. 10 to 15. Sewell is a graduate from the culinary management program at Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC).

“I can’t believe we’ve made it this far,” Sewell said. “Three years in the making.”

Garth Brown is a hospitality and culinary instructor at NSCC, Akerley in Dartmouth, N.S., and one of Sewell’s coaches.

“Olivia’s the only Nova Scotian to ever make it this far,” Brown said. “She won provincials. She won nationals and now she’s won the competition to go to the worlds.”

The four-day culinary competition is comprised of four modules. Day one is hot kitchen. Sewell said it’s a big production with four courses and buffet service. Day two is cold kitchen. Day three is live bistro service during which the audience will order and eat dishes prepared by competing chefs. The fourth module tests the speed and accuracy of the chefs.

“Competing four days is definitely going to be a marathon,” Sewell said. “It’s not going to be easy.”

This is the 47th year for the WorldSkills competition, which lasts six days with opening and closing ceremonies.

“It’s a great time for us to celebrate all good things Nova Scotian and there isn’t anything better than this Nova Scotian right here,” Brown said.

“I can’t wait to cook,” Sewell said. “I can’t wait to be a representative of Canada and of Nova Scotia.”

