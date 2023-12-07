ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 2 drivers facing impaired driving charges: P.E.I. RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)

    Prince Edward Island RCMP says officers caught two impaired drivers within two hours Wednesday afternoon.

    According to a Thursday news release, an officer first stopped a car for allegedly speeding in Hunter River at 3 p.m.

    Police say the driver failed a roadside screening device for cannabis.

    RCMP then responded to a collision between a dump truck and a car in Wellington around 4:20 p.m.

    According to police, no one was injured.

    The driver of the car was asked to give a breath sample to screen for alcohol.

    “The driver refused to provide a sample. A charge of failing to provide a breath sample carries a similar penalty as impaired driving,” said Const. Gavin Moore, with the P.E.I. RCMP.

    Both drivers are expected in court at a later date to answer to impaired driving charges.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

