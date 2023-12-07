2 drivers facing impaired driving charges: P.E.I. RCMP

Prince Edward Island RCMP says officers caught two impaired drivers within two hours Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Thursday news release, an officer first stopped a car for allegedly speeding in Hunter River at 3 p.m.

Police say the driver failed a roadside screening device for cannabis.

RCMP then responded to a collision between a dump truck and a car in Wellington around 4:20 p.m.

According to police, no one was injured.

The driver of the car was asked to give a breath sample to screen for alcohol.

“The driver refused to provide a sample. A charge of failing to provide a breath sample carries a similar penalty as impaired driving,” said Const. Gavin Moore, with the P.E.I. RCMP.

Both drivers are expected in court at a later date to answer to impaired driving charges.

