2 men charged following armed home invasion, kidnapping in Moncton: N.B. RCMP

Police say two men have been charged in connection with a home invasion and kidnapping in Moncton, N.B.

RCMP received a report of a home invasion on Nov. 19 at a residence on High Street, according to a news release.

Police say two men, one armed with a long gun, and a woman kicked in the door of the home before the group reportedly forced the resident into a vehicle by threatening them with a firearm.

Another person at the residence suffered minor injuries, the release said.

The group then fled, and the victim escaped the vehicle while it was moving.

Police say they found the vehicle involved in the kidnapping at a residence on Parker Road in Scoudouc, N.B. on Nov. 29. Police then searched the home with a warrant and say they seized multiple unsafely stored firearms, ammunition, clothing, a stolen trailer and other weapons.

Three men, aged 20, 26 and 51, along with a woman, 48, were arrested at the scene.

Earlier in the day, police arrested a fifth suspect, a 35-year-old woman, for an unrelated matter, according to Sylvette Hebert of Codiac Regional RCMP.

The 51-year-old man and both women were released pending future court appearances, according to an RCMP news release.

James Eugene Goguen-Lirette and Tyler Matthew Breland appeared in Moncton provincial court on Nov. 30 and were charged with:

breaking and entering into a residence while knowing the residence was occupied

kidnapping with intent

assault

using a firearm while committing the offence of kidnapping

being an occupant of a vehicle while knowing there is a firearm in the vehicle

carrying a concealed weapon

possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence

careless use of a firearm

pointing a firearm

failure to comply with conditions of a release order

James Eugene Goguen-Lirette was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order. Both men were remanded into custody.

Both men appeared in court on Monday. They will be held until their next court appearance on Dec. 18, the release said.

