Halifax pastor reflects on past, looks to the future ahead of retirement

What does a pastor do after they retire? For Rev. Rhonda Britton, the answer is twofold.

“The first part of retirement looks like rest and recreation, but I do want to stay engaged with ministry,” she told CTV News Atlantic’s Todd Battis on Monday. “I’m happy to fill to somebody’s pulpit if they need a break. I’m looking for an invitation.”

Britton, who served as pastor at New Horizons Baptist Church for 17 years, is officially retiring from her post at the end of the year. Britton, who was the first female pastor at the 192-year-old church, said she may be leaving her post, but her ministry work will never truly end.

“You never retire from ministry,” she said. “You can retire from being a pastor of a church because it’s a job, and quite a job.

“I always said it was my retirement church. I knew it almost instantly.”

Britton studied at Princeton Theological Seminary and met Nova Scotian Dr. Peter Paris, who recommended she join the church in New Glasgow. She flew in to Halifax and made the long drive to her new position.

“I loved the people,” she said. “They were so hospitable and welcoming.”

Britton oversaw numerous major events at the New Horizons Baptist Church, including its name change from the Cornwallis Street Baptist Church in 2018. She has also been outspoken about anti-Black racism and street violence.

Britton noted the COVID-19 pandemic put added stress onto the church, but she was proud with how her congregants handled it.

“I was pastor proud of my congregation for staying together,” she said. “Coming through that period with the church, it was an exhausting period.”

Britton believes she’s leaving the church in a strong position to continue to grow.

“Right now we have a nice size group of younger congregants who are very active in the church,” she said.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.